Industry News: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Razzies, SNL + More!

website maker

DISNEY+ PUSHES ‘OBI-WAN’ PREMIERE TO MAY 27TH: Disney+ is planning on going up against Netflix’s Stranger Things when they debut Obi-Wan Kenobi on Friday, May 27th. The streamer announced Thursday (March 31st) that the premiere date will be pushed back by two days, but that fans will be rewarded for their patience with the first two episodes. Subsequent episodes will stream on Wednesdays as originally planned.

RAZZIES RESCIND BRUCE WILLIS’ AWARD: Bruce Willis’ Razzie Award is being rescinded following the announcement that the action star has been diagnosed with the brain disorder aphasia. The actor will no longer be the recipient of the “worst performance by Bruce Willis in 2021” award. The Razzie co-founders told The New York Post, “If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie.”

A&E GREENLIGHTS ODB BIOGRAPHY: A&E Network has greenlit the two-hour documentary Biography: Ol’ Dirty Bastard which will be the first official feature documentary about the Grammy-nominated musician and legendary founding member of the iconic hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. The documentary is co-directed by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Director Sam Pollard alongside his son Jason Pollard.

‘SNL’ RETURNS WITH JERROD CARMICHAEL AS HOST: Saturday Night Live returns this weekend after a long hiatus for spring break, bringing in Jerrod Carmichael for his first appearance as host. Joining him and also making his SNL debut is rapper/singer/songwriter Gunna, who will perform part of his third album DS4Ever.