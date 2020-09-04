Industry News: No Time To Die, The Glorias, Zack Snyder and More!

NO TIME TO DIE DROPS TRAILER: After shifting its April bow due to coronavirus, Universal is revving the marketing engines for No Time To Die again. The second trailer shows Daniel Craig in his final stint as James Bond, alongside Rami Malek‘s new facially-scarred baddie Safin, reportedly out for “revenge,” with Ana De Armas and Lashana Lynch. No Time To Die is set to bow November 20th.

THE GLORIAS TRAILER DROPS: Feminist icon Gloria Steinem is played by four actresses in Julie Taymor’s upcoming film The Glorias. In a new look, Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson and Ryan Kiera Armstrong. The film is based on Steinem’s autobiography “My Life on the Road.”

ZACK SNYDER’S ARMY OF THE DEAD SPANS PREQUEL, SERIES: Zack Snyder’s new zombie-action Netflix flick Army of the Dead will drop next year, and the streamer is already greenlighting a prequel feature and an anime series spinoff. Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder and Samantha Win also star.

FACEBOOK WATCH TOPS 1.25 BILLION MONTHLY VIEWERS: Facebook Watch, the two-year-old video streaming platform, is now attracting more than 1.25 billion users a month, the company reports. The global audience is turning to Watch to see live events, originals, news, user-generated content and more. YouTube has more than 2 billion visitors a month by comparison.