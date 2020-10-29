Industry News: Nicole Kidman, ?Bob?s Burgers?, Craig Robinson, and more!

NICOLE KIDMAN TO STAR IN NEW AMAZON SERIES ‘THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE’: Looks like Nicole Kidman is really into television lately! The star is set to star in a new Amazon series ‘Thing I Know to be True”, based on an award-winning play by Andrew Bovell. The series details the resilience of an enduring marriage.

VARIETY TO HOST Q&A WITH CAST AND CREATORS OF ‘BOB’S BURGERS’:

In celebration of the 200th episode, the cast and creators of ‘Bobs Burgers’ are set to appear ina Q&A with Variety. Stars to appear include H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy.

CRAIG ROBINSON TO HOST NEW ‘THE MASKED SINGER’ SPINOFF, ‘THE MASKED DANCER’: Riding the success of the recent reality show ‘The Masked Singer’, a spinoff is scheduled to air with host Chris Robinson called “The Masked Dancer”. Celebrities in disguise will show off their best moves, complete with elaborate costumes and celebrity judges.

BIG BROTHER RENEWED FOR SEASON 23: In a not-so-surprising announcement, the lon-aired reality show ‘Big Brother’ has been renewed for a 23rd season, with host Julie Chen Moonves slated to return. Two decades after its premiere, the show continues to be one of television’s top-rated summer series.

BRIAN TYREE AND BRAD PITT SLATED FOR SONY ACTION PIC ‘BULLET TRAIN’: Be on the lookout for a brand-new action pic starring Brad Pitt and Brian Tyree, directed by the same man who brought you ‘Hobbes and Shaw’. The film is based on an Japanese novel, but the plot details are vague.