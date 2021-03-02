Industry News: Nick Jonas, Oprah Winfrey, Charlotte Gainsbourg and More!

NICK JONAS EXITS THE BLACKSMITH: Nick Jonas is out at The Blacksmith. The actor-singer was set to star in the new action-thriller from Taken director Pierre Morel, but reportedly had scheduling issues. "Nick, as you can imagine, has a lot of other commitments, with his acting and his music," says AGC CEO Stuart Ford. "Under normal circumstances, he could fly in and out, go to do things over the weekend, and come back to set Monday. But in a COVID environment, that doesn't work. He'd have to stay in the same place for three months. With a star like Nick Jonas, it became borderline impossible to make the schedule work." Laurence Fishburne is still attached.

SNEAK PEEK OF MEGHAN AND HARRY SIT-DOWN: Oprah Winfrey asked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, "Were you silent, or were you silenced?" in the first look of her upcoming interview with the pair, set to drop March 7th. It’s clear that the pair have no regrets about stepping down from their duties. "I am just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side," Harry explained. "Because, I can't imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago, because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other."

CHARLOTTE GAINSBOURG SET FOR LIVES IN SECRET: Charlotte Gainsbourg and Hugh Bonneville have signed on to star in the WWII spy thriller Lives in Secret. Gainsbourg will play an intelligence officer eager to discover what happened to agents who are MIA in Occupied France. The film is based on Sarah Helm’s true story, A Life in Secrets. Shooting will begin in the fall of 2021.

THE WILDS RELOCATES: Amazon Prime’s The Wilds is moving from New Zealand to Australia. The show follows young girls who became stranded on a deserted island after their plane crashes. Rachel Griffiths (Gretchen Klein), Sophia Taylor Ali (Fatin Jadmani), Shannon Berry (Dot Campbell), Sarah Pidgeon (Leah Rilke), Erana James (Toni Shalifoe), Jenna Clause (Martha Blackburn), David Sullivan (Daniel Faber), Troy Winbush (Dean Young), Helena Howard (Nora Reid), Reign Edwards (Rachel Reid) and Mia Healey (Shelby Goodkind) star.