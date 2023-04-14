Industry News: Never Have I Ever, SNL, Daisy Jones + More!

‘NEVER HAVE I EVER’ TO STREAM FINAL SEASON ON JUNE 8TH: A teaser trailer for Never Have I Ever’s fourth season dropped Thursday (April 13th). The final season will stream on Netflix starting June 8th.

PETE DAVIDSON TO HOST ‘SNL’: Pete Davidson will host Saturday Night Live for the first time since exiting the show in May 2022. TVLine reports he will appear on the May 6th episode.

THREE ‘DAISY JONES’ TRACKS SUBMITTED FOR EMMY CONSIDERATION: Variety has learned which three Daisy Jones and the Six songs Amazon Prime Video will submit for Primetime Emmy Awards consideration. The outlet reports that the “Let Me Down Easy,” “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb),” and “The River” could all be eligible for nominations.

SAMUEL L. JACKSON TO REPRISE ‘THE PIANO LESSON’ ROLE: Variety reports that Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington will star the Netflix adaptation of The Piano Lesson, reprising their roles from the highly successful Broadway revival of August Wilson’s play.