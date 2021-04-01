Industry News: Netflix, Woody Harrelson, Wyatt Russell and More!

NETFLIX TARGETS NET ZERO EMISSIONS: Netflix is joining a group of companies committed to shrinking the environmental footprint of their businesses by committing to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the next year. The streamer noted in the announcement that last year, 160 million households watched one or more sustainability related title, with more than 100 million tuning into Our Planet since its launch in 2019. Currently, Netflix generates 1.1 million metric tons of carbon emissions, generated by production of films and series and corporate operations.

WOODY HARRELSON BOARDS THE MAN WITH THE MIRACULOUS HANDS: Woody Harrelson has joined the WWII thriller he Man With The Miraculous Hands by Jerico Films. The film is based on an adaptation of Joseph Kessel‘s novel “The Man with the Miraculous Hands: The Fantastic Story of Felix Kersten, Himmler’s Private Doctor.”

WYATT RUSSELL TALKS MCU: Wyatt Russell stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday to talk about his new role in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Russell, who plays the new Captain America on the Disney+ series. He admits that he asked for the original Cap costumes. “I requested Chris Evans' old suit so I could feel like I was doing a good job since he did such a great job,” Russell said. “And they gave me a new one.”

THUNDERCATS REVIVED: Thundercats is roaring back to life with Adam Wingard at the helm. The Godzilla vs. Kong director will create a computer-animated adaptation of the beloved 1980s cartoon for Warner Bros.