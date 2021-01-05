Industry News: Netflix, Hulu, Roku and More!

NETFLIX TO RELEASE EXTENDED CUT OF TAMBORINE: Netflix is set to release an extended version of Chris Rock’s 2018 stand-up special Tamborine. The show will drop January 12th and is being branded as a “remix” of his special. “For the first time in history, a remixed version of a special,” he said in a trailer teasing it. “It’s a Netflix special. Not a normal, not a routine. It’s a special.”

HULU INKS VIACOMCBS DEAL: Disney’s Hulu + Live TV subscribers will get Comedy Central, MTV, Nick, BET and other legacy Viacom cable channels as part of their lineup. Hulu’s live TV package didn’t have them at their debut in spring of 2017, and haven’t until this agreement. Under the new pricing set December 18th, the baseline Hulu + Live TV tier with ad-supported VOD rose to $64.99 per month, an 18% increase.

ROKU MAY SNAG QUIBI SHOWS: After its collapse, Quibi may be selling the rights to its original shows to Roku. Shows in Quibi’s portfolio include Survive, starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, Dummy starring Anna Kendrick and short-form originals from Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Raimi, Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon, Antoine Fuqua, Lena Waithe, Kevin Hart and Steven Soderbergh.

SAG-AFTRA RECOMMENDS PAUSING PRODUCTION: SAG-AFTRA, the Joint Policy Committee and the Producers Guild of America is recommending a hold on in-person production amid the pandemic. "In light of the capacity crisis facing Southern California hospitals due to the COVID pandemic and an anticipated post-holiday surge of COVID cases, SAG-AFTRA and organizations representing commercial advertisers and advertising agencies and independent film and television producers have reached agreement on recommending a temporary hold on in-person production in Southern California," they said in a joint release. "The major studios and streamers are already on production hiatus in Southern California until mid-January."