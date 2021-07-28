Industry News: NBC, Untold, Ghostbusters and More!

NBC PUSHES INTO STREAMING: The NBCU News Group is hiring 200 people as part of a big push into streaming and digital. The new expanded programming lineup will debut this fall. Among the new offerings will be a primetime show led by Tom Llamas, and a daily evening show led by Hallie Jackson.

UNTOLD TRAILER RELEASED: Netflix has dropped a trailer for Untold, a sports docuseries from Chapman Way and Maclain Way. Caitlyn Jenner, Christy Martin and many others star in this series which sets out to document historic moments in sports.

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE DROPS NEW TRAILER: A new trailer has dropped for Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Jason Reitman is directing the latest, which stars Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Paul Rudd. Fans can also spot original stars Bill Murray and Dan Akroyd in the trailer. The film is set to bow November 11 from Sony.

JOHNNY DEPP FILM BURIED? Director Andrew Levitas has fired off a letter to MGM protesting what he says is the studio’s decision to “bury” the film Minamata because of star Johnny Depp’s personal baggage. He wrote, in part: We hope you take a moment to reflect on the impact the decisions large corporations like MGM have on others and recognize your opportunity to make a substantive difference in the lives of those who continue to suffer in unfathomable ways. People all over the world are victimized by corporations who do not value them or consider them as real, and you have the power to help by simply living up to your moral commitment to support this film.” An MGM spokesperson told Deadline that the film’s release date is TBA.