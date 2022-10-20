Industry News: Natalie Morales, Michelle Monaghan, Meghan Markle + More!

NATALIE MORALES JOINS ‘THE MORNING SHOW’: Variety reports that Natalie Morales is joining Season 3 of The Morning Show. She will recur as Kate Danton, Stella’s (Greta Lee) best friend from Stanford.

MICHELLE MONAGHAN TO STAR IN ‘THE FAMILY PLAN’ WITH MARK WAHLBERG: According to Deadline, Michelle Monaghan is set to star opposite Mark Wahlberg in The Family Plan. Simon Cellan will direct the film about a suburban dad who takes his family on the run.

‘SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS’ RETURNS ON NOVEMBER 17TH: HBO Max announced Wednesday (October 19th) Season 2 of the Sex Lives of College Girls debuts Thursday, November 17th with two episodes. The ten-episode season continues with two new episodes weekly leading up to the season finale on December 15th.

MEGHAN MARKLE ANY ACTRESS WHO PLAYS HER FINDS ‘THE SOFTNESS:’ Meghan Markle has instructions for any actresses that might play her on screen. The Duchess of Sussex told Variety, “I hope that in preparing for the role, she finds the softness, and the playfulness and the laughter. The silliness. I just hope she finds the dimensions. Also, she can call me!”