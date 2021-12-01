Industry News: Mrs. Maisel, Spider-Man, Renfield + More!

‘MRS. MAISEL’ TO PREMIERE IN FEBRUARY: Prime Video dropped the first teaser trailer for Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Tuesday (Nov. 30th). The preview shows that Midge, played by Rachel Brosnahan is ready to give up opening act gigs and become a headliner. The new season premieres Friday, February 18th on Prime Video.

‘SPIDER-MAN’ PRE-SALE BEATS PRE-PANDEMIC NUMBERS: Deadline reports that the presales of Spider-Man: No Way Home on Fandango are the highest they’ve been since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Monday’s (Nov. 29th) presales for the latest MCU film are higher than those for pre-pandemic titles such as Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Opening weekend domestic estimates for Spider-Man: No Way Home are expected to be well north of $100M.

‘KEVIN CAN F**K HIMSELF’ TO END AFTER SEASON 2: AMC has confirmed that Kevin Can F**k himself will conclude after it’s second season. According to Deadline, the show, which star’s Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy, will air its final season in 2022. It is one of several shows that will air for a limited two-season run on the network including The Walking Dead: World Beyond, 61st Street and Pantheon.

HALLE BERRY TEAMS WITH NETFLIX: Deadline reports that Halle Berry is teaming up with Netflix to star in and produce films for the streamer. The announcement comes once week after the streamer’s global release of her directorial debut, Bruised, which landed the No. 1 film of the week slot on Netflix in the U.S.

NICOLAS CAGE TO PLAY DRACULA IN ‘RENFIELD’: Nicolas Cage will play Dracula in Universal Pictures’ Renfield. The film, starring Nicholas Hoult in the title role, will focus on Dracula’s servant. According to Deadline, the exact details of the movie weren’t announced but it is believed to take place in the present day.