Industry News: Movies, Sony, Outmatched and More!

CONSUMERS WANT TO WATCH MOVIES AT HOME: As COVID-19 restrictions across the country are beginning to relax, but movie-goers are not ready to return to the theater, according to a study from analytics firm Performance Research, in partnership with Full Circle Research Co. According the study, 70% say they are more likely to watch from their couch, while just 13% say they are more likely to watch at a local cinema (with 17% not sure). “Just as the country begins to open up there has been a swing toward increasing caution, with a majority of Americans clearly saying ‘not yet’ when it comes to attending large public events,” says Jed Pearson, president of Performance Research.

SONY SELLS TEEN SPY SERIES: Amazon has snapped up Sony Pictures Televesion’s Alex Rider, an adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s young adult spy novels. Several other international firms have also picked it up, including Starzplay, which has picked up the show for multiple territories across the Middle East and North Africa, the Nordic Entertainment Groups, which acquired it for its Scandinavian streaming service Viaplay, and Showmax for sub-Saharan Africa. The eight-part series stars Otto Farrant as Alex Rider.

OUTMATCHED CANCELED AT FOX: Fox has canceled Outmatched, starring Maggie Lawson and Jason Biggs. The comedy launched in January and never seemed to take off with the audience.

RUBY ROSE EXITS CW DRAMA: In an unexpected plot twist, Ruby Rose is leaving the lead role on The CW’s Batwoman after one season. Warner Bros. TV says the role will be recast. “I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” said Rose. “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success — I am truly grateful.”