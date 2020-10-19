Industry News: Movie Theaters, Ron Ely, Netflix and More!

CREATIVES PUSH FOR MOVIE BAIL-OUT: The list of people begging Congress to intervene on behalf of movie theaters is growing continually. From the get go, Directors Guild of America, the National Association of Theatre Owners and the Motion Picture Association asked federal government to intervene. Now, more than 100 major forces—including Jon M. Chu, Patty Jenkins, Sly Stallone and Taika Waititi—have joined the call. Meanwhile, House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are deadlocked on an aid package, which looks like it will be delayed until the presidential election.

RON ELY CHALLENGES DA: Tarzan star Ron Ely and his family are challenging the Santa Barbara Count DA in California after it ruled that the fatal shooting of his son Cameron Ely is a “justifiable homicide.” In a news conference, his attorney John Burris said that his never claimed to have a gun before police officers opened fire, and that he surrendered with his hands up. An investigation found that Cameron stabbed his mother to death, and then was shot does outside of his father’s home in Santa Barbara. He was shot with 24 rounds.

NETFLIX DOUBLES DOWN ON UK-BASED REALITY SHOWS: Netflix is moving aggressively into reality, Deadline reports, citing the streamer’s partnership with Undercover Boss and The Circle production outfit Studio Lambert on Jet Set, an ambitious game show. Other shows, including The Date, All the Right Moves, are also in the works.

ANOTHER NETFLIX EXEC OUT: Jane Wiseman is out as vp of comedy originals at Netlix. “I’m grateful for all that Jane has contributed during her six-plus years at Netflix, from building a talented creative team to bringing our members such successful series as Grace and Frankie, Ozark, Dead to Me and our adult animation slate,” said global TV vice president Bela Bajaria. “We wish her well for the future.” This has been the latest in a string of departures, including Channing Dungey stepped down from her role as vice president of original content and longtime exec Cindy Holland.