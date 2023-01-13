Industry News: Minx, Your Place Or Mine, The Whale + More!

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. UNRECOGNIZABLE IN NEW ROLE: Robert Downey Jr. has undergone a serious transformation for his role in The Sympathizer. E! News reports that the Iron Man star was spotted in a red curly wig with a receding hairline in images taken on January 11th.

MINX SAVED BY STARZ: Minx has found a new home at Starz. TV Line reports that the premium channel saved the series after it was cancelled by HBO Max, despite having already filmed most of its second season.

TRAILER DROPS FOR ‘YOUR PLACE OR MINE’: Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher star in the new Netflix rom com Your Place Or Mine. The trailer, released Thursday (January 12th), shows a pair of exes-turned-friends falling for each other after switching lives for a week.The film is set to stream on February 10th.

‘THE WHALE’ AMONG 2023 PGA AWARD NOMINEES: Nominees for the 2023 Producers Guild of America Award were announced Thursday (January 12th). Contenders for the top prize include: The Whale, Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Top Gun: Maverick.