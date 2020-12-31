Industry News: Michael Sheen, Candace Bergen, CBS and More!

MICHAEL SHEEN RETURNS BRITISH HONOR: Michael Sheen has returned an honor presented to him by Queen Elizabeth so he could share his thoughts on the British monarchy without feeling like a “hypocrite.” Sheen said: "In my research to do that lecture, I learned a lot about Welsh history. I remember sitting there going, 'well I have a choice – I either don't give this lecture and hold on to my OBE or I give this lecture and I have to give my OBE back'." John Lennon, Paul Weller and David Bowie, directors Danny Boyle and Ken Loach and comic actor John Cleese have also either refused or returned royal honors.

CANDACE BERGEN TO GUEST STAR ON THE CONNERS: Murphy Brown alum Candice Bergen will appear on ABC’s Roseanne spinoff, The Conners on January 13th. She will return on the premiere of the third season and play Ben’s (Jay R. Ferguson) mother, Barb. She’s judgmental about Ben’s relationship with Darlene (Sara Gilbert), and describes the Conner house as, “Like one of those places they break into on that program Cops.”

CBS STUDIOS PUSHES PRODUCTION OUT: Production on CBS' NCIS, NCIS: L.A., Seal Team, Why Women Kill (CBS All Access) and Diary of a Future President (Disney +) have been pushed at least a week amid the surge of COVID in L.A. County. The stay-at-home order for Southern California was extended to January 16th. Deadline reports that filming will likely begin in late January.

HOWARD RUBENSTEIN DIES AT 88: Howard Rubenstein has died at age 88. Rubenstein was a PR pro who led a boutique firm called Rubenstein PR. “My dad saw himself as a kid from Bensonhurst, a Harvard Law School dropout who had been afforded enormous opportunity in and by New York City. But that narrative understates how hard he worked to become one of the most sought-after counsellors and advisors to leaders, businesses, and civic institutions,” Steven Rubenstein wrote. “He helped to invent contemporary public relations, and made it his life’s passion to elevate it into an ethical and honorable profession.”