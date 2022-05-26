Industry News: Mckenna Grace, Will Smith, Mel Gibson + More!

LIFETIME DELAYS PREMIERE OF ‘THE BAD SEED RETURNS’: Lifetime has delayed the premiere of The Bad Seed Returns in the wake of this week’s Texas elementary school shooting. The film’s co-writer, executive producer and star Mckenna Grace wrote on social media Wednesday (May 25th), ”In the wake of the recent tragedy in my home state of Texas, we have decided to delay the release of The Bad Seed Returns. Lifetime and everyone involved are in agreement. I don’t feel comfortable promoting the film this week and we don’t think Monday is the right time to release it.”

‘ELVIS’ RECIEVES 10-MINUTE STANDING OVATION: Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis received a 10-minute standing ovation after its premiere at Cannes Wednesday (May 25th). According to Deadline, the director told the crowd, “I really believed that we would come to Cannes, but then the Covid came and the film was shut down and it was never going to happen, but for the bravery of Tom [Hanks] to come back and the bravery of this cast and this crew to go on through Covid and finish this film. And we are back in Cannes. And to see these streets so full of people who love movies of every form of life, every kind of movie, says so much more about what this place means and what it means to be back in the cinema. For that we are eternally grateful, Cannes. … All I can say is, merci beaucoup, merci beaucoup.”

MEL GIBSON THRILLER GETS FALL RELEASE DATE: Deadline reports that Saban Films has acquired the U.S. rights to the Mel Gibson thriller, On The Line. The film, slated to premiere this fall, features the Oscar winner as a radio host confronted by a hostile caller who threatens to kill the on-air personality’s family.

WILL SMITH SKIPS ‘BEL-AIR’ EVENT: Will Smith is continuing to lay low following the notorious Oscar slap. TMZ reports that Smith, who serves as executive producer on Bel-Air, skipped a For Your Consideration event for the show in Hollywood Tuesday (May 25th).