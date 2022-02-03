Industry News: Masked Singer, Alec Baldwin, Julia Roberts + More!

JUDGES WALK OUT AFTER ‘MASKED SINGER’ REVEAL: Spoiler Alert: Deadline is reporting that Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walked off the set of The Masked Singer when Rudy Guiliani was unmasked as an exiting contestant. According to the outlet, the former NYC mayor got the boot during last week’s taping of the first Season 7 episode of the Fox reality show. The Masked Singer also faced criticism then when Republican politician, Sarah Palin, was unveiled as The Bear.

JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT AND CHLOE GRAZE MORETZ SET TO STAR IN JIM JONES SERIES: Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Chloë Grace Moretz are set to star in White Night, an upcoming film about cult leader Jim Jones and the People’s Temple. Consequence reports that Gordon-Levitt will play Jones, while Mortez will portray Deborah Layton, one of Jones’ former disciples who defected.

STARS GIVES FIRST GLIMPSE OF ‘GASLIT’: STARZ gave critics their first look at Gaslit during the TCA Winter 2022 Press Tour Wednesday (Feb. 2nd). The Watergate drama, stars Sean Penn as Richard Nixon’s Attorney General, John Mitchell and Julia Roberts as his wife, Martha Mitchell. The series is set to premiere Sunday, April 24th across all STARZ platforms.

UBER EATS TEASES COMMERCIAL WITH GWYNETH PALTROW: Uber Eats released a teaser trailer for their Super Bowl commercial featuring Gwyneth Paltrow. In the clip, the Iron Man star can be seen taking a bite out of her famous, “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle. The actress can be heard saying, “This candle tastes funny, not bad, but funny.” The full ad is set to feature Jennifer Coolidge and Trevor Noah as well.

ALEC BALDWIN TO APPEAR AT FILM FEST: Alec Baldwin will make a rare public appearance at the Boulder International Film Festival in March. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor agreed to attend the event’s 18th edition, which will run from March 3-6, as its first-ever “special guest programmer.”