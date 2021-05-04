Industry News: Marvel, Emily in Paris, Tribeca and More!

MARVEL DROPS SIZZLE REEL: On the anniversary of the release of 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, Marvel is teasing upcoming films in the works. Viewers get a peek at 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, Marvel. Among the other revelations: Black Panther II is going to be named Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and will be released on July 8, 2022; Captain Marvel 2 is now known as The Marvels with a drop of Nov. 11, 2022; Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania is coming out now on Feb. 17, 2023.

EMILY IN PARIS SAMPLED BY 58 MILLION: The first season of Netflix’s Emily in Paris was sampled by 58 million households across the world in the first month after it debuted. It was described the streamer as its “most popular” comedy season of 2020. Netflix shared the viewership stats along with the scoop that the series, starring Lily Collins, is currently in production in Paris.

TRIBECA ADDS ONLINE OPTIONS: The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival will be largely in-person, but will also allow select films to be air virtually through its new online platform, Tribeca at Home. The lineup for the Online Premieres section consists of 35 films: 24 features and 11 shorts. “Tribeca at Home allows us to bring the heart of our festival to even more communities around the country,” Tribeca Festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal said in a statement. “While we are excited to gather in person this year with our live screenings reaching every corner of NYC, festival-goers and the at-home audiences will have more access to a diverse lineup of storytellers than ever before.” Tickets for the virtuals are on sale now. The 2021 Tribeca Festival is set to run June 9-20.

ALAN MOORE SIGNS PUBLISHING DEAL: Watchmen creator Alan Moore has signed a publishing deal for the fantasy series Long London, a five-volume collection of fantasy novels.