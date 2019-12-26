Industry News: Martin Scorsese, Kobe Bryant and More!

MARTIN SCORSESE OPTED FOR NETFLIX FOR CREATIVE FREEDOM: Martin Scorsese opened up to The Hollywood Reporter recently about his decision to go with Netflix for The Irishman. He says the streamer was “willing to take the risks with the computer-generated imagery,” the anti-aging techniques used in the film, “and certainly the main thing for me was creative freedom.” Scorsese continued: “The tradeoff is that it’s a streamer,” Scorsese continued. He insisted it had a run in theaters, adding, “I’ve been at this like 47 years or something. I’ve had a few films play one or two weeks in a theater and taken out. Including, especially, King of Comedy.”

KOBE BRYANT TEAMS WITH JUST MERCY: Kobe Bryant is set to host a screening of Just Mercy for guild members on January 6th in L.A. Cast members Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, among others, will introduce the film. Just Mercy follows the story of Walter McMillian, a black man wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for a murder of a white woman in Alabama.

UNCUT GEMS‘ JULIA FOX’S SURPRISING PAST: Julia Fox has risen to prominence in Josh and Benny Safdie‘s Uncut Gems, but she got her start working as a dominatrix in high school. The 29-year-old has opened up about her past in art shows with paintings using her own blood. Co-star Adam Sandler told The Hollywood Reporter: “She’s incredible and very instinctive. I never knew what the heck would happen.”