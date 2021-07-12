Industry News: Margot Robbie, Matt Damon, Devon Terrell and More!

BARBIE MOVIE SET: Greta Gerwig has signed on to direct Barbie, starring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll. Filming will begin in 2022. Robbie is also set to produce the film, under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner.

MATT DAMON TALKS TEARING UP AT PREMIERE: Matt Damon explained that he felt “overwhelmed” at the Cannes premiere for Stillwater. Speaking alongside writer and director Tom McCarthy, he said: “I was a little overwhelmed last night. I’m really glad we’re here this year. We’ll look back and remember launching the film out of Covid. To be in a room with 1,000 other people who are strangers but who are part of the same community because we love the same thing was such a great reminder of why we do this.” Stillwater also stars Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin and Lilou Siauvaud; Walker plays an oil worker who travels to France to help his daughter who is in prison for a murder she didn’t commit.

DEVON TERRELL TO STAR IN ISSA RAE’S HBO MAX SERIES: Devon Terrell is set to star in Issa Rae’s HBO Max series, Rap Sh*t. The half-hour comedy series follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, who reunite to form a rap group.

AMC SETS DARK WINDS: George R. R. Martin and Robert Redford are set to produce Dark Winds for AMC. Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon are starring. The series is based on a book series by Tony Hillerman, and is being billed as a thriller following two Navajo police officers in the 1970s Southwest.