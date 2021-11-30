Industry News: Magic Mike, Spider-Man, Rust + More!

CHANNING TATUM TO RETURN FOR ‘MAGIC MIKE 3’: Channing Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh are returning for Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Tatum confirmed the news by posting the cover of the script on his social media Monday (Nov. 29th). The film will premiere exclusively on HBO Max.

NETFLIX DROPS TRAILER FOR ‘COMING OUT COLTON’: Netflix has just released a trailer for Coming Out Colton, the docu-series about former Bachelor star Colton Underwood. The retired professional football player admits in the teaser that he never thought he was going to come out of the closet, adding, “I thought I was going to die with this secret.” The series premieres Friday, December 3rd on Netflix.

TOM HOLLAND TO STAR IN ANOTHER SPIDER-MAN TRILOGY: Tom Holland will play Spider-Man three more times after No Way Home premieres in December. Sony producer Amy Pascal told Fandango Monday (Nov. 29th) that the actor will star in another MCU trilogy as the web-slinging superhero.

‘RUST’ WIDOWER TO MAKE FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE: Matt Hutchins, the widower of late Rust cinematographer Hayla Hutchins, will make his first public appearance since her death this week. Page Six reports Matt is expected to appear on stage at an event Wednesday (Dec. 1st) to acknowledge the tribute video dedicated to her work at the WrapWomen’s fourth annual Power Women Summit. The organization will also be announcing a donation in her honor.