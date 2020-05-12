Industry News: Made in Italy, Fox, Disney and More!

MADE IN ITALY EYES SUMMER RELEASE: IFC Films has set an August 7th release date for Liam Neeson and Micheal Richardson’s Made in Italy. The film will land in drive-ins, on-demand and in theaters that are open.

FOX REVAMPS SCHEDULE: Fox’s 2020-21 is going to look different than it did last season. It will keep many of its biggest draws on pause until midseason, aside from The Masked Singer and Masterchef Junior. L.A.’s Finest, starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, slated for NBC and aired on Spectrum, will now land on Fox. The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Bob’s Burgersand Family Guy will return in the fall season. Look for 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Duncanville, Hell’s Kitchen, new comedy Call Me Kat starring Mayim Bialik with Bialik and Jim Parsons executive producing, and animated comedies The Great North and Housebroken at midseason on Fox.

DISNEY+ TO HIT 202M SUBSCRIBERS BY 2025: Disney has been hit hard by coronavirus, but streaming has been a silver lining for the House of Mouse. Disney+ will reach 202 million global subscribers by 2025, up from its previous estimate of 126 million. “We have completely revised our forecasts for 138 countries in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research. “A major impact of lockdown has been a steep rise in SVOD subscriptions.”

NETFLIX DELVING INTO INTERACTIVE COMEDY WORLD: Netflix is set to produce an interactive special, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt today (Tuesday). Andy Weil, vp of original series tells Netflix that the fast-talking style of creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock posed challenges: “You can’t fire six jokes at an audience when they have to decide what their choice is.” To assist, they brought in director Scanlon to run the script with the writing staff and non-actors.