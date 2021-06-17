Industry News: Luke Wilson, Will Smith, Megan Rapinoe + More!

LUKE WILSON WOULD DO 'LEGALLY BLONDE 3': Luke Wilson is down to reunite with Reese Witherspoon for Legally Blonde 3. When asked if he’d reprise his role as Emmett Richmond, the actor told People, “Yeah. I'm always up to work with Reese again. We'll just have to see what happens." Witherspoon is set to reprise her role of attorney Elle Woods in the upcoming Legally Blonde 3, which was co-written by Mindy Kaling.

VICTORIA'S SECRET SIGNS MEGAN RAPINOE AND PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS: Victoria’s Secret has signed Megan Rapinoe and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a bid to help rebuild the struggling brand. Page Six reports that the two will be part of the VS Collective with diverse “leading icons” and “changemakers” ready to “shape the future of the brand.” The actress and the soccer star will not be walking the runway any time soon but will be appear in marketing material and on the brand’s podcast series.

WILL SMITH TO HOST COMEDY VARIETY SHOW FOR NETFLIX: Will Smith will host his first-ever comedy variety show for Netflix later this year. According to the streamer, the one-hour special will include surprise celebrity guests, noteworthy conversation, fresh comedic sketches, huge musical performances and more.

CHRIS LOWELL JOINS 'HOW I MET YOUR FATHER': GLOW’s Chris Lowell will star opposite Hillary Duff in Hulu’s forthcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff. Lowell has been cast as Jesse, a friend of Sophie, played by Duff. According to Deadline, the How I Met Your Father character is described as “smart with a bit of an edge,” and a cynic when it comes to love.”

DISNEY+ TO DEBUT NEW SHOWS ON WEDNESDAYS: Disney+ announced Wednesday (June 16th) that all of its original programming, including scripted, unscripted and animated series will debut on Wednesdays instead of Fridays. The move comes one week after the latest Marvel series, Loki, became the highest rated premiere on the network.