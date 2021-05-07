Industry News: 'Loki', John Mulaney, 'House of The Dragon' + More!

'PHANTOM' RETURNS TO BROADWAY IN OCTOBER: Phantom of the Opera is the first Broadway production to announce their official return to The Great White Way. Deadline reports that the longest-running show in Broadway history (at 33 years) will resume performances on Friday, Oct. 22nd. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (May 7th).

ADRIEN BRODY JOINS 'SUCCESSION': Oscar winner Adrien Brody will join the third season of HBO’s Succession. According to Deadline, Brody will guest star as Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar. The announcement comes on the heels of the news that Alexander Skarsgard will also join the cast in a recurring role.

'LOKI' TO PREMIERE EARLY: Loki will make his small-screen debut a few days earlier than planned. Originally slated to premiere on Friday, June 11th, the Marvel series will bow Wednesday, June 9th on Disney+. Series star Tom Hiddleston broke the news in a teaser, promising, “Wednesdays are the new Fridays.”

HBO DROPS 'HOUSE OF THE DRAGON' STILLS: HBO has released the first images of the first Game of Thrones spinoff series. It’s clear from the white-blonde wigs in the stills that the forthcoming series, House of the Dragon, centers around House Targaryen. The show’s stars are Emma D’Arcy, who plays the king’s firstborn child Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen; The Crown’s Matt Smith, who’s playing Prince Daemon Targaryen — King Viserys’ younger brother and the heir to the throne. Other photos released on Wednesday (May 5th) feature stars Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke and Steve Toussaint.

MULANEY IS BACK; SHOWS ARE ALREADY SOLD OUT: John Mulaney’s first set of tour dates post-rehab are already sold out. According to Page Six, the 38-year-old comedian is doing a residency at Manhattan’s City Winery from May 10th to May 14th called John Mulaney: From Scratch. Fans who weren’t able to get tickets can still add their names to a “wait list.” In December, the “Big Mouth” star entered a rehab facility in Pennsylvania for 60 days for treatment for cocaine and alcohol addiction