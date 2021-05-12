Industry News: Lisey's Story, Chaske Spencer, Dave Bautista and More!

FIRST TRAILER FOR LISEY’S STORY: Apple TV+ has shared the first trailer for its upcoming limited series Lisey’s Story, based on the 2006 bestseller by Stephen King. Julianne Moore stars in the eight-episode series, which drops June 4th.

CHASKE SPENCER, RAFE SPALL JOIN EMILY BLUNT IN THE ENGLISH: BBC One and Amazon have rounded out the cast for The English, a six-part Western series. Chaske Spencer, Rafe Spall and Toby Jones are joining Emily Blunt.

EDWARD NORTON AND DAVE BAUTISTA JOIN KNIVES OUT 2: Edward Norton and Dave Bautista are joining Daniel Craig in the sequel to Knives Out, set for Netflix. The pair previously appeared in Spectre together. Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Toni Collette and Ana de Armas also star in the film.

BROADWAY IS COMING BACK: Three of the most successful Broadway shows in history—Hamilton, The Lion King and Wicked—are returning to Broadway on September 14, 2021. In a press release, the show’s backers said, “This rare alliance between three of Broadway’s fan favorites sends a message that Broadway is united in its commitment to ending a devastating period of hardship for the tens of thousands who make their living directly on Broadway shows and the tens of thousands in dependent industries.” Tickets go on sale today (Wednesday).