Industry News: Lisa Rinna, Jonathan Bailey, ‘And Just Like That’ + More!

LISA RINNA REPORTEDLY LOOKING FOR A RAISE: Lisa Rinna is currently renegotiating her contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever. Sources tell Radar Online that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hill star is demanding $2 million per season. The insider told Radar, “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too.”

HBO TO RELEASE ‘THE CASE AGAINST ADNAN SYED’ FOLLOW-UP: HBO Documentary Films is in production on a follow-up to The Case Against Adnan Syed, from Academy Award nominated director Amy Berg. The network announced Wednesday (September 21st) that the new episode, scheduled to air in 2023, will feature exclusive access to Adnan Syed leading up to and following his release from prison. Berg has been filming the follow-up episode in Maryland since early 2021 and was in the courthouse when Baltimore City Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn approved the motion to vacate Syed’s murder conviction.

JONATHAN BAILEY JOINS ‘WICKED’ CAST: Director Jon M. Chu has found his Fiyero. Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is the latest cast member announced for the upcoming Wicked movie starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The first half of the film is scheduled to drop on December 25th 2024.

FILMING FOR ‘AND JUST LIKE THAT’ SEASON TWO IS UNDERWAY: Filming for Season 2 of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel is underway. Sarah Jessica Parker shared a photo of the And Just Like That script Wednesday (September 21st) and captioned it with, “Just this much. For now.”