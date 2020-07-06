Industry News: Lionsgate, Seth Rogen, Michael Bay and More!

LIONSGATE SNAGS AFTERWARD: Lionsgate‘s Grindstone Entertainment Group is grabbing the rights for Afterward, a thriller starring Aaron Eckhart and Terrence Howard. The film follows the true story of a father (Eckhart) dealing with the death of his daughter, and on a quest for justice. Dito Montiel is directing.

SETH ROGEN PLAYS HIS OWN GREAT-GRANDSON: HBO Max‘s An American Pickle stars Seth Rogen as a struggling 20th century farmer named Herschel Greenbaum. An accident in the pickle factory leaves him dead and preserved in brine for 100 years; a century later, he wakes up same as always in Brooklyn, and learns he has a great-grandson named Ben Greenbaum, also played by Rogen. The film is an adaptation of the 2013 story Sell Out by Simon Rich first published in the New Yorker. The film starts streaming August 6th.

MICHAEL BAY’S SONGBIRD HALTED: A pandemic-themed film produced by Michael Bay, dubbed Songbird, has received a “do not work” order from the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). A SAG-AFTRA spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter: “The producers have not been transparent about their safety protocols, and that is something we obviously take very seriously. Also, as noted in the Do Not Work order, the producers have not yet become signatory to our agreement. We have no further comment.”

FALLOUT TV SERIES IN THE WORKS: Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan are working on a TV series based on the best-selling video game franchise Fallout for Amazon. Fallout is set in the 22nd century, following a massive nuclear war. “Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time,” Joy and Nolan said in a joint statement. “Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”