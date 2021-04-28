Industry News: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Prince Andrew, Victoria Rowell and More!

VIVO TRAILER DROPS: Lin-Manuel Miranda is voicing Vivo in the an animated musical of the same name featuring songs by Miranda. The adventure follows the rainforest honey bear, who spends his days playing music to crowds in Havana with his owner and BFF Andres. Gloria Estefan, Juan de Marcos González, Zoe Saldana, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer, Michael Rooker, Leslie David Baker, Katie Lowe, Olivia Trujillo and Lidya Jewett also star. The film will be released on Netflix.

NO PROBLEMS! The Crown is denying reports that producers are having a hard time finding anyone to play the beleaguered Prince Andrew for the fifth and sixth seasons. Season five starts to shoot in June. “There is absolutely no struggle to cast any role for season five of The Crown, and it is normal practice for productions to advertise in Spotlight," the rep told The Hollywood Reporter. Imelda Staunton will take the throne from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce will succeed Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville is taking over Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Elizabeth Debicki is replacing Emma Corin as Princess Diana. Dominic West is reportedly set to take Josh O'Connor’s role as Prince Charles.

VICTORIA ROWELL’S THE RICH AND THE RESTLESS LANDS AT BET: Victoria Rowell’s hit web series The Rich and the Restless will land on BET, starting May 13th.

EMILIA FOX SET FOR SIGNORA VOLPE: Emilia Fox has signed on to play a disillusioned spy in Signora Volpe, a detective drama commissioned by AMC’s Acorn TV. Shooting begins in Italy next month. The series will include three 90-minute installments.