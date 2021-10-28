Industry News: Lightyear, Tiger King, 24 + More!

DISNEY DROPS ‘LIGHTYEAR’ TRAILER: Disney dropped the trailer for Lightyear, Buzz Lightyear’s origin story, on Wednesday (Oct. 27th). Chris Evans, who voices the title character, called the role a “dream come true” on Twitter and added, “Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else.” The movie will premiere in theaters June 2022.

LIAM NEESON SET TO STAR IN IRELAND-SET THRILLER: Liam Neeson is set to star in an Ireland-set thriller, In The Land Of Saints And Sinners. According to Deadline, the film centers on Neeson, a newly retired assassin who finds himself drawn to a lethal game of cat and mouse with a trio of terrorists. Filming is set to begin in March 2022 in Ireland.

NETFLIX SHARES ‘TIGER KING TWO’ TRAILER: Joe Exotic is back for a second season of Tiger King. The trailer for the Netflix docuseries dropped Wednesday (Oct. 27th) and teased a deeper dive into the 1997 disappearance of Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin’s former husband Don Lewis, who was declared legally dead in 2002. Tiger King 2 is scheduled to stream on November 17th.

KIEFER SUTHERLAND TO REUNITE WITH ’24’ CAST: Kiefer Sutherland will reunite on Zoom with most of the main cast of 24 to honor the 20th anniversary of the show’s premiere. According to Deadline, the virtual 24 fan convention, which will feature multiple panels and serve as an Operation Smile fundraiser will also include Leslie Hope, Elisha Cuthbert, Sarah Clarke, Eric Balfour, Reiko Aylesworth, Xander Berkeley, Sarah Wynter, Gregory Itzin, Mykelti Williamson, Chris Diamantopoulos, Cherry Jones, Louis Lombardi, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Tzi Ma and Sprague Grayden.