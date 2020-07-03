Industry News: Lesley Manville, Sarah Jessica Parker and More!

LESLEY MANVILLE JOINS THE CROWN: Lesley Manville will join The Crown, and she is set to take over from Helena Bonham Carter in the role of Princess Margaret, Netflix said Thursday. She joins Imelda Staunton, who will play Queen Elizabeth.

SARAH JESSICA PARKER DEVELOPING DATING SHOW: Sarah Jessica Parker is developing a dating show named Swipe Swap with Lifetime, which will feature singles willing to change locations in search of love. Parker will exec produce with Alison Benson of Pretty Matches, ITV Entertainment‘s Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman and Karen Kunkel Young and Lifetime‘s Mioshi Hill and Gena McCarthy.

CHERNOBYL SELLS TO NORTH AMERICA: The big-budget Russian action drama Chernobyl has been acquired by Capelight Pictures for a North American and German release. “Chernobyl does a terrific job of educating audiences on such an important time in history. We are thrilled to be able to bring this film to North American screens,” said Hamza Ali, Executive Vice President, MPI Media Group, which is partnering with Capelight on the release.