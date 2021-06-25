Industry News: Lena Dunham, Amy Schumer, Joe Exotic + More!

‘SUPERNATURAL’ PREQUEL WITH JENSEN ACKLES IS IN THE WORKS: The CW is considering a Supernatural prequel centered on Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents. According to Deadline, the project, now in development at the network, is executive produced by Supernatural star Jensen Ackles and his wife, Danneel, who was a recurring guest star on the series. Jensen will also reprise his Dean Winchester character as a narrator of the new show.

LENA DUNHAM WORKING ON POLLY POCKET FILM: Polly Pocket is heading to the big screen in an upcoming feature written and directed by Lena Dunham. According to the Wrap, Emily in Paris actress Lilly Collins is set to star as the tiny doll after she miraculously comes to life.

‘INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE’ SERIES GREENLIT AT AMC: AMC announced Thursday (June 24th) that it has greenlit an Interview With the Vampire series based on Anne Rice’s debut novel of the same name. The eight-episode first season is expected to premire next year on both AMC and AMC+. Page Six reports that AMC has the righ to all 18 titles in the author’s “Vampire Chronicles” and “Lives of the Mayfair Witches” series and plans to build a multi-show universe around the books.

AMY SCHUMER LANDS UNSCRIPTED SERIES AT HBO MAX: HBO Max gas ordered an eight-episode unscripted series starring Amy Schumer. According to the streamer, Amy Learns To shows the comedian stepping out of her comfort zone to learn a new skill, craft or trade from a local expert in her husband’s hometown on Martha’s Vineyard. This is Schumer’s second project with HBO Max following her docuseries Expecting Amy.

DEAN WINTERS JOINS ‘JOE EXOTIC’: Dean Winters has been cast as Jeff Lowe, Joe’s partner-turned-enemy, in Peacock’s Joe Exotic series. The Oz alum joins previously announced cast members Kate McKinnon, who plays Carole Baskin and Cameron Mitchell who has the title role.