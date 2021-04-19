Industry News: Kristen Wiig, Helen McCrory, Courteney Cox and More!

KRISTEN WIIG AND ANNIE MUMOLO TEAM UP: Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo are teaming up again on a movie about Cinderella’s evil stepsisters. The pair made magic with Bridesmaids and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar previously. The story will be set at Disney, and will reimagine the tale from the POV of the siblings who didn’t get their happy ending.

HELEN MCCRORY DIES: Helen McCrory, the English stage and screen star who graced Harry Potter films, alongsideThe Queen, Peaky Blinders and Skyfall, has died at age 52. Her husband Damian Lewis shared the sad news. He shared: "She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

COURTENEY COX’S SHINING VALE LANDS SERIES ORDER AT STARZ: Starz has handed Courteney Cox a series order for Shining Vale. The half-hour horror-comedy series focuses on a woman (Cox) who is trying to save her marriage by moving to the burbs in what turns out to be a haunted house. Starz has promised an eight-episode pick-up. Greg Kinnear, Mira Sorvino, Merrin Dungey, Gus Birney and Dylan Gage also star.

NETFLIX’S CASTLEVANIA TO END: The upcoming 10-episode fourth season of Netflix’s Castelevania will be its last, per Deadline. The show bows for its finale May 13th. There may be a new series set in the dark medieval fantasy world though.