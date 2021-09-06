Industry News: Kristen Stewart, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Fran Drescher and More!

KRISTEN STEWART TALKS PRINCESS DI: At a press conference for the biopic Spencer at the Venice Film Festival, Kristen Stewart spoke on her impression of Princess Diana, whom she portrays. Stewart said: “There are some people that are endowed with undeniable energy. But as well as being so normal and disarming, she also felt so isolated and so lonely. She needed everyone else to feel accompanied and bolstered by this beautiful light, and all she wanted was to have it back.” Stewart added: “She wore her heart on her sleeve — to me that was the coolest thing she did.”

MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL TALKS THE LOST DAUGHTER: Maggie Gyllenhaal is sharing insight into her directorial debut, The Lost Daughter. The film, starring Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and Peter Sarsgaard, bowed at the Venice Film Festival. Gyllenhaal said that she first read Elena Ferrante’s book on which it is based years ago, connecting with the main characters. “I thought ‘Oh my god this woman is so fucked up. Then a millisecond later I thought, ‘Oh no, I really relate to her, does that make me fucked up? Then I realized that many people have this experience and nobody talks about it. These are secret truths about a feminine experience.”

FRAN DRESCHER ELECTED PRESIDENT OF SAG-AFTRA: Fran Drescher has been elected president of SAG-AFTRA, defeating Matthew Modine. Drescher will succeed Gabrielle Carteris, who has led the organization since 2016.

DEAD BOY DETECTIVES GETS PILOT ORDER: HBO Max has given Dead Boy Detectives, based on the DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman, the pilot order. Variety reports that Steve Yockey is writing and executive producing the pilot. Jeremy Carver is also executive producing. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden will executive produce via Berlanti Productions.