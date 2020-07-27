Industry News: Killing Eve, Sam Mendes, Paramount and More!

KILLING EVE SEASON 4 DELAYED INDEFINITELY: Production on Season 4 of BBC America’s Killing Eve has been postponed indefinitely as the European shoot schedule has been indelibly impacted by coronavirus. Cameras for the Emmy and Golden Globe winner were supposed to roll in August, but a restart date hasn’t been determined simply because the variety of locales in Europe make it tough to re-plan. There have also been rumors that Sandra Oh is reluctant to fly into Europe, Deadline reports.

SAM MENDES’ THEATRE ARTISTS FUND RAISES $2M: The Theatre Artists Fund, spearheaded by Sam Mendes to support freelancers in the U.K., has raised $2 million since it launched July 6th. The biggest donations have come from Netflix ($636K), with other donations pouring in from The Mackintosh Foundation, Eileen Davidson Productions, Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation, Linbury Trust, Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter, Imelda Staunton, Eddie Redmayne, Sonia Friedman, Caro Newling, Colin Firth, Hugh Bonneville and Tom Hiddleston.

PARAMOUNT PUSHES A QUIET PLACE PART II, TOP GUN MAVERICK TO 2021: Paramount is pushing back the release of A Quiet Place Part II and Top Gun: Maverick from this year to 2021 amid the coronavirus. John Krasinski‘s A Quiet Place Part II is being delayed from Sept. 4, 2020 to April 23, 2021, while Top Gun: Maverick—starring Tom Cruise— is moving from Dec. 23, 2020 to July 1, 2021.

HONG KONG FILM FESTIVAL CANCELLED: The Hong Kong Film Festival, which was set to get going August 18th, has been forced to cancel its upcoming edition after spikes of COVID-19 in the region. Festival director Albert Lee confirmed: “While it is tremendously deflating, given all the hard work that we have put in, the well-being of our colleagues and the public is of the utmost importance to us. Calling off HKIFF44 is heartbreaking, but we believe we have a duty to act with social responsibility. We will start working on the next edition of the festival straight away. We are determined to make up for the ‘lost’ HKIFF44.” Close to 500 cases of COVID last week prompted calls for a city-wide lockdown.