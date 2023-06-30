Industry News: Kevin Bacon, Jake Johnson, Kim Cattrall + More!

KEVIN BACON BOARDS PRIME VIDEO HORROR SERIES: Kevin Bacon is set to star in the Prime Video horror season The Bondsman. Deadline reports that Amazon has ordered eight half-hour episodes of the Blumhouse Television production, which casts Bacon as “a backwoods bounty hunter who comes back from the dead with an unexpected second chance at life, and love, and a nearly forgotten musical career — only to find that his old job now has a demonic new twist.”

JAKE JOHNSON’S DIRECTORIAL DEBUT LANSD AT HULU: Jake Johnson’s feature directorial debut, Self Reliance, is heading to Hulu. The streamer announced Thursday (June 29th) that it will release the film, starring Johnson, Anna Kendrick, Natalie Morales and Andy Samberg, on September 8th.

RESERVATION DOGS TO END WITH SEASON 3: Reservation Dogs will end with it’s upcoming third season. Series creator Sterling Harjo made the announcement Thursday (June 29th), calling it the “correct decision creatively for the show.” The final 10-episode season will return August 2nd.

KIM CATTRALL BRINGS PAT FIELD TO ‘AND JUST LIKE THAT’: Kim Cattrall won’t work without Pat Field. She recently told The View that her big ask to HBO when they invited her to do a cameo on And Just Like That was to bring back the Sex and the City costume designer to style her. Field is also styling Cattrall (and Cattrall, alone) for her Netflix series, Glamorous.