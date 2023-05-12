Industry News: Ken Jennings, Frankie Muniz, Paul Walker + More

JACKLYN ZEMAN DEAD AT AGE 70: Jacklyn Zeman, known for her portrayal of Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital, has died at 70 years old. The actor’s family told ABC News that she died following a short battle with cancer.

FRANKIE MUNIZ TO HEADLINE ‘RENNER’: Deadline reports that Frankie Muniz and Violet Beane will star in the sci-fi film, Renner, set to film this summer. The film follows a computer genius, played by the Malcom in the Middle alum, as he looks to date his neighbor with the hep of an AI he develops – only to realize, a bit too late, that he accidentally programmed his manipulative mother into it.

KEN JENNINGS TO TAKE OVER ‘JEOPARDY!’ HOSTING DUTIES FOR REMAINDER OF SEASON 39: Mayim Bialik has turned down hosting duties for the last week of filming for season 39 of Jeopardy! According to Deadline, the Big Bang Theory alum is stepping away from her role in order to show solidarity with the striking members of the Writer’s Guild. Ken Jennings is set to take her place.

PAUL WALKER’S DAUGHTER TO APPEAR IN ‘FAST X:’ Paul Walker’s daughter will make a cameo in the upcoming Fast X film. Meadow Walker shared the news on Instagram Thursday (May 11th), writing, “The first Fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up.”