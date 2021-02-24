Industry News: Jupiter?s Legacy, Paleyfest, Will Smith and More!

JUPITER’S LEGACY DROPS TRAILER: Netflix released a title treatment teaser of Jupiter’s Legacy, an adaptation of Mark Millar and Frank Quitely’s graphic novel superhoro series. The story follows the complex dynamics of power, loyalty and family. It will land May 7th. The cast includes Josh Duhamel as Sheldon aka “The Utopian”; Leslie Bibb as Grace aka “Lady Liberty”; Ben Daniels as Walter aka “Brainwave”; Andrew Horton as Brandon aka “Paragon”; Elena Kampouris as Chloe Sampson; Matt Lanter as George aka “Sky Fox” Mike Wade as Fitz aka “The Flare”.

PALEYFEST SETS SLATE: The Paley Center for Media has announced the full lineup of its all-virtual PaleyFest LA 2021. Newbies like ABC’s Big Sky, HBO’s Lovecraft Country, Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and CBS’s Evil as well as more established titles such as ABC’s The Good Doctor, FX’s What We Do in the Shadows and CBS’s The Late Late Show with James Corden. There will also be a 20th Anniversary Conversation with members of the cast and creative team from HBO’s Six Feet Under. The show kicks off March 26th.

WILL SMITH’S GLOBAL SCREEN SELLS DARK WOODS: Distributor Global Screen, part of Will Smith’s Telepool, has sold the crime thriller miniseries Dark Woods. U.S., Canada, Spain and France, following its reception in Germany. The series is inspired by an unsolved crime, and focuses on a police officer’s search for his sister.

MAGIC KINGDOM TV UNIVERSE IN THE WORKS: Disney is set to bring the characters from its theme parks and classic films to life in a new way. The House of Mouse has tapped For All Mankind creator Ron Moore to create a streamer for Disney+ set in the Magic Kingdom. They have signed a multiyear agreement worth an estimated eight figures, and an entire raft of series and projects across the Disney portfolio is also in the works.