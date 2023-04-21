Industry News: Juno Temple, Jennifer Coolidge, Denise Richards + More!

JUNO TEMPLE LANDS ROLE IN ‘VENOM 3’: Juno Temple has landed a co-starring role in Venom 3. Deadline reports that the Ted Lasso star is in negotiations to join Tom Hardy for the third installment of the franchise.

HANNAH WADDINGHAM GETS HOLIDAY SPECIAL AT APPLE TV+: Hannah Waddingham will star in a musical holiday special for Apple TV+. Variety reports that Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas will feature the Ted Lasso star with surprises guests in performances and musical numbers.

MTV TO HONOR JENNIFER COOLIDGE WITH COMEDIC GENIUS AWARD: MTV announced Thursday (April 20th) that Jennifer Coolidge will be honored with the Comedic Genius award at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The ceremony will air live Sunday, May 7th at 9pmET/PT.

DENISE RICHARDS RETURNS TO ‘RHOBH’: Denise Richards is return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She told Variety, “I have filmed some episodes. It’s been fun. I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them.” Richards left the franchise after Season 10 in 2020.

MARC MARON JOINS MELISSA McCARTHY HOLIDAY FILM: Variety reports that Mark Maron will join Melissa McCarthy for Universal’s untitled New York Christmas movie. The film, written by Richard Curtis, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill and Love Actually, is about a workaholic man who enlists the help of a genie to help win his family back for the holidays.