Industry News: Julianne Moore, BBC, Cannes and More!

JULIANNE MOORE FEATURE SET: Apple and A24 are partnering on Sharper, starring Julianne Moore. She will play a con artist targeting billionaires in Manhattan. This is Moore’s second project with Apple. Lisey’s Story, based on Stephen King’s 2006 novel follows Lisey (Moore) two years after the death of her husband (Clive Owen) is also in the works.

BBC COMMITS $124M TO DIVERSITY: The BBC is getting serious about diversity. The broadcaster is committing $124 million towards diverse and inclusive content over three years starting in 2021. The BBC has also committed to running regular meetings to engage with talent from under-represented groups.

CANNES VIRTUAL MARKET DEETS: Cannes’ virtual market is underway, with a range of pre-sale titles on offer, including Will Smith’s Emancipation, Michael Mann’s Ferrari, plus the Gerard Butler movie Kandahar and the Nick Jonas title The Blacksmith, adventure pics like Arthur The King, dramas such as James Gray’s Armageddon Time and the Elisabeth Moss‘ movie Run Rabbit Run.

LITTLE WOMEN CROSSES $100M OVERSEAS: Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-nominated film Little Women has crossed the $100 million mark at the box office overseas as movie theaters begin to open their doors again around the world. Little Women’s total haul now stands at $209 million.