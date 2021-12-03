Industry News: Jon Stewart, Steven Sondheim, Whitney Cummings + More!

JON STEWART CAST IN ‘FACTS OF LIFE’ SPECIAL: Jon Stewart has been cast in a mystery role for ABC’s Live in Front Of A Studio Audience. Deadline reports The Daily Show alum will appear as a part of the Facts of Life cast opposite Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Gabrielle Union, and Allison Tolman. The special airs Dec. 7th at 8p.m. ET.

BROADWAY THEATERS TO DIM LIGHTS IN HONOR OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM: Broadway theaters will dim their lights for Stephen Sondheim on Wednesday, December 8th . The legendary composer died Nov. 26th at the age of 91.

WHITNEY CUMMINGS SINGS PODCAST PRODUCTION DEAL: Whitney Cummings has signed a multi-year partnership agreement with podcast company Kast Media. According to Deadline, Kast media will represent Cummings’ current show Good For You and will work with her to develop and produce new original series for her to front and executive produce.

EDDIE MEKKA DEAD AT 69: Eddie Mekka, the Tony-nominated actor best known for his role as “The Big Ragu” in Laverne and Shirley, has died at the age of 69. According to announcement made on his Facebook fan page Thursday (Dec. 2nd), the actor passed away peacefully in his Newhall, California home on Saturday, November 27th. No cause of death has been revealed at this time.