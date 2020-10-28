Industry News: Jon Stewart, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez, and more!

JON STEWART TO HOST APPLE SERIES ON CURRENT AFFAIRS: Jon Stewart is taking back his anchor chair in an untitled hour-long series, which will take an in-depth look at a single subject in each episode; they will hone in on topics that “are currently part of the national conversation”.

DEMI LOVATO TO HOST PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD: Pop star Demi Lovato will host next month’s E! People’s Choice Awards, saying her “authentic presence and dynamic talents will make for an unforgettable night.” The awards will take place on Nov.15.

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ARMIE HAMMER TO START IN NEW ACTION COMEDY:

Lionsgate has announced a new action-comedy titled Shotgun Wedding, which will star Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer, directed by Jason Moore. “They are both incredibly funny actors that can also deliver on the action, but what sets this movie apart is the way their infectious chemistry commands the screen. You can’t take your eyes off them.”

CANNES FILM FESTIVAL KICKS OFF THREE-DAY SPECIAL: In lieu of the regular festival celebration, Cannes Film Festival kicked off a three-day event at the Lumiere theater in France, which is operating at half capacity. They are showcasing only four films, despite new curfew laws that cut off operations at 9pm.

KATHY HILTON TO JOIN CAST OF THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLEY HILLS: Look for a fresh face in season 11 of TRHOBH – socialite and mother of Paris Hilton, Kathy, will be joining the cast in the upcoming season – however, she will join as a “friend of the housewives” instead of a full-time role.