Industry News: Jon Hamm, John Candy, Drag Race + More!

JOHN SLATTERY TO DIRECT JON HAMM AND TINA FEY IN TRUE CRIME THRILLER: Deadline reports Mad Men alum John Slattery will direct his former co-star, Jon Hamm, in Maggie Moore(s). The film reunites Hamm and his 30 Rock girlfriend Tina Fey for a true crime thriller about a small-town police chief investigating the murder of two murdered women with the same name.

EMMY AWARDS SET A DATE: The 75th annual edition of the TV awards ceremony is set for Monday, Sept. 18th on Fox. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Monday night airdate is unusual as the awards show is normally broadcast on a Sunday unless it is airing on NBC. The Peacock network normally offers a Monday night alternative because of their previous Sunday Night Football commitments.

JOHN CANDY DOCUMENTARY IS IN THE WORKS: Colin Hanks and Ryan Reynolds are working on a John Candy documentary for Amazon Prime Video. Variety reports that Hanks has been quietly directing the film, which is produced by Reynolds via his Maximum Effort production company. The documentary is being made with the full support of Candy’s widow, Rose, and their two children, Jen and Chris. Hanks will utilize never-before-seen home videos, archives and interviews with the family to explore the man behind the movie star.

‘DRAG RACE’ TO RESUME 90-MINUTE EPISODES: RuPaul’s Drag Race is returning to 90-minute episodes next month. MTV shortened the episode length to 60 minutes after the season 15 premiere. However, the show announced on it’s Instagram page that it will return to its original runtime on Marcy 10th.