Industry News: Johnny Depp, Orlando Boom, Jason Momoa + More!

‘MINECRAFT’ TO PREMIERE IN 2025: Warner Brothers announced Wednesday (April 5th) that Minecraft, starring Jason Momoa, will hit theaters on April 4th, 2025. Additionally, the studio will now release Momoa’s Aquaman and the Last Kingdom on December 20th instead of Christmas Day 2023.

ORLANDO BLOOM TO ADAPT ‘THIS MUST BE THE PLACE’: Deadline reports that Orlando Bloom is set to star in an produce an adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s This Must Be the Place for Amazon.

SAM PAGE JOINS ‘GREY’S ANATOMY’: The Bold Type star Sam Page is joining Grey’s Anatomy in a recurring role. According to Variety, he will play Air Force pilot Sam Sutton who is injured in a base-jumping accident. His first appearance will be on May 4th.

JOHNNY DEPP COMEBACK FILM TO PREMIERE AT CANNES: Jeanne Du Barry, starring Johnny Depp, will make its debut at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, May 16th. It is his first starring film role in three years. According to Deadline it was shot around the time of his court victory in defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.