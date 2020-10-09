Industry News: Johnny Depp, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson and More!

JOHNNY DEPP FILM MINAMATA SELLS WIDE: A period drama Minamata starring Johnny Depp is selling wide internationally. The film, directed by Andrew Levitas, follows the story of real-life photojournalist W. Eugene Smith (Depp) as he covers the 1970s era environmental disaster in Minamata, Japan. The film does not have a U.S. deal as of yet, but when it premiered in Berlin, Depp’s performance was singled out as an awards-season contender.

KEVIN HART’S MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY ASSOCIATION TELETHON ADDS TO LINEUP: The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon, a reboot of the long-running Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon. The event, which will stream live October 24th, will feature Garcelle Beauvais, Aloe Blacc, Bryan Cranston, Adam Devine, Fat Joe, Liz Gillies, Aldis Hodge, Edwin Hodge, DJ Khaled, Daniel Levy, Loni Love, Leslie Mann, Robin Thicke, Gabrielle Union Wade and John David Washington now aboard. They join host Hart and previously announced Jack Black, Usain Bolt, Josh Gad, Michael B. Jordan, Eva Longoria and Jillian Mercado among others. LOL Network, YouTube, Peacock, Amazon and several other platforms will broadcast the telethon from 8-10 pm ET.

DWAYNE JOHNSON SURPASSES 200M FOLLOWERS: Dwayne Johnson has become the most-followed American male celeb on Instagram, with 200 million followers. Meanwhile, soccer star Ronaldo has 238 million and Ariana Grande has 203 million. In a post commemorating the milestone, he said: “Always speak your truth, and do your best to speak your truth with compassion, with a little bit of poise, with a little bit of dignity, with respect and with empathy. Even when speaking your truth means you’re going to dive into some conversations that might make people a little uncomfortable.”

JOANNE FROGGATT TO STAR IN ITV THRILLER: Downton Abbey alum Joanne Froggatt has signed on to lead Angela Black, a thriller for ITV. The six-episode series hails from Harry and Jack Williams via Two Brother Pictures. Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones) and Samuel Adewunmi (The Watch, The Last Tree) will also star. Craig Viveiros will direct.