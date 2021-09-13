Industry News: Johnny Depp, Jessica Chastain, Brian Robbins and More!

SAN SEBASTIAN HEAD TALKS COVID, JOHNNY DEPP: San Sebastian Film Festival’s director Jose Luis Rebordinos opened up with Deadline a week before kickoff, as concerns over COVID and controversies swirl. He said: “We do not yet know how Covid will affect the number of international delegates. Last year we had around 40% participation compared to a typical edition. If there are no last-minute cancellations, this year attendance will be closer to 80% of a normal year.” Of deciding to award Johnny Depp the Donostia Award, he said: “Opposition to this award has come from certain sectors, I agree with you. But other people have supported this award. Our position is clear. We reward a great actor and producer, an icon of 20th and 21st century cinema. Johnny Depp has never been arrested or convicted of an offence of abuse of women. I have nothing more to comment on this issue.”

JESSICA CHASTAIN TALKS TAMMY: Jessica Chastain opened up about her fear of failing “spectacularly” when playing the role of Tammy Faye in the titular biopic. She told The Hollywood Reporter: “The media has done an injustice that it could be interesting to correct. People were more interested in how much mascara Tammy Faye Bakker was wearing than what she was actually saying.” She added that she was afraid to play the role: “I’m going to fail so spectacularly. This will follow me for the rest of my career.”

BRIAN ROBBINS MOVES FROM NICKELODEON TO PARAMOUNT: Nickelodeon chief Brian Robbins will soon be chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, Variety reports. He will take on Jim Gianopulos’ roles, who took over in 2017 after leaving 20th Century Fox. Robbins will be tasked with tackling streaming.

SONY, UNIVERSAL BID FOR CHRISTOPHER NOLAN FILM: Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is working on a film focused on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brains behind the atom bomb. While past projects have lived at Warner Bros., his camp is currently in talks with Sony, Universal, Warners and Paramount. Nolan is reportedly invested in a theatrical release.