Industry News: John Wick, Bat Girl + Sally Ann Howes!

‘JOHN WICK’ DELAYED: The release of John Wick: Chapter 4 has been delayed again. The debut of the Keanu Reeves film has been moved from May 27th, 2022 to March 24th, 2023. Lionsgate made the announcement in a teaser released on Wednesday (Dec. 22nd).

MICHAEL KEATON JOINS ‘BATGIRL’: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Keaton will be answering the bat-signal once again, in the HBO Max film, Batgirl. Keaton, who originated the role of Batman and Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman will also reprise the role in The Flash, due in theaters Nov. 4th, 2022.

SALLY ANN HOWES DEAD AT 91: Sally Ann Howes, known for her role as Truly Scrumptions in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, died Sunday (Dec. 19th) at the age of 91. The New York Times reported that the actress died of unknown causes at a hospital in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.