Industry News: John Cena, Mark York, Elizabeth Banks and More!

JOHN CENA APOLOGIZES: John Cena has apologized to China (in Mandarin) for describing Taiwan as a country in a promo for Fast & Furious 9.

MARK YORK DIES AT 55: Mark York, who rose to fame as a paraplegic property manager on The Office, has died at age 55. People reports that it was due to a “brief and unexpected” illness in Florida.

RED QUEEN SET: Peacock is developing a series adaptation of the hit novel by Victoria Aveyard, Red Queen. Elizabeth Banks will exec produce, direct and star. The one-hour drama is set in an alternative future where a super-powered monarchy has replaced democracy.

AMAZON TO STREAM NATIONAL THEATRE SHOWS: Amazon has partnered with the National Theatre to stream stage shows, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag and Danny Boyle’s Frankenstein, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller.