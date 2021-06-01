Industry News: Joe Lara, Mare, John Krasinski and More!

JOE LARA DEAD AT 58: Joe Lara, the star of Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, is presumed dead following a plane crash on Saturday. He was 58. Lara was traveling with his wife Gwen Lara, and were two of seven people on the plane. They reportedly took off from Nashville and then crashed in Tennessee. The Laras are survived by their two children.

BLACK-OUT BEFORE MARE FINALE: HBO Max blanked out for the second time in less than a week, frustrated users said on social media. Many were set to watch the finale for the Kate Winslet-fronted drama The Mare of Easttown, and were disappointed by the outage. HBO confirmed the issue.

JOHN KRASINSKI RESPONDS TO AMY SCHUMER’S JOKE ABOUT MARRIAGE: Amy Schumer loves to roast celebs on social media, and it seems they’re here for it. John Krasinski responded to her post: "I loved every second of @aquietplacemovie even better than the first one which blew me away. Amazing to be in a movie theater!!” She continued, "and although Ive said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend." He weighed in, joking: "Thank you Amy!… for blowing up our whole marriage spot."

TOKYO Oks THEATER REOPENING: In another sign that normalcy is returning across the world, the Tokyo city government is relaxing shutdown measures at movie theaters and museums. There will still be restrictions on the number of patrons, hours of opening and serving alcohol beverages.