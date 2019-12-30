Industry News: Jerry Herman, Lily Tomlin, Comcast and More!

JERRY HERMAN DIES: The Tony Award-winning composer of Hello, Dolly! and La Cage aux Folles has died at age 88. Jerry Herman reportedly died in Miami after heart complications. He is survived by his partner Terry Marler. In addition to earning a a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement In The Theatre in 2009, Herman received a Kennedy Center Honor at the White House in 2010.

LILY TOMLIN ARRESTED: Lily Tomlin was arrested Friday in the latest climate protest led by her Grace & Frankie co-star Jane Fonda. This is the 12th straight week of climate protests that Fonda has participated in. She was not arrested this week, but she has been arrested five times previously.

COMCAST IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE XUMO: Comcast is in talks to acquire ad-supported video streaming firm Xumo, the Wall Street Journal reports. The potential deal is being likened to ViacomCBS‘ Pluto TV for $340 million in January. “Xumo is your destination for free live and on-demand streaming entertainment,” the company says on its website. “With 90 different channels to choose from, you won’t get bored. Tune in for newly launched music channels, breaking news, epic fails, stand up comedy, sports, news coverage, and more. Xumo has an amazing lineup of channels that span nine genres, including: Live news from Cheddar who reports from the New York Stock Exchange each morning, the best in comedy from channels like FailArmy and JASH. Stream game highlights and analysis from Sports Illustrated and Copa90. Gather everyone around for family-friendly entertainment from PBS Digital Studios, Family Feud and American Idol. Travel the world with Condé Nast Traveler and Bon Appétit. Keep up with viral hits from JukinVideo and style trends from Vogue, Refinery29 and more.”

JAMES CORDEN BUSTED OUT OF CATS EARLY: James Corden left the premiere of Cats to start shooting his next movie, Page Six reports. Corden, who stars in the film, admits he hasn’t seen it and doesn’t really want to: “I’ve heard it’s terrible.”