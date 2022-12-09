Industry News: Jerrod Carmichael, Matt Damon, Reese Witherspoon + More!

JERROD CARMICHAEL TO HOST GOLDEN GLOBES: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jerrod Carmichael has signed on to front the 80th Golden Globes. The show will air live Jan. 10th on NBC and its streaming service Peacock from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

MATT DAMON AND CASEY AFFLECK TO STAR IN THE INSTIGATORS: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck will star in director Doug Liman’s The Instigators for Apple Original Films. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Damon and Affleck will play two thieves on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes wrong.

MICHELLE YEOH AND JEFF GOLDBLUME’S ‘WICKED’ ROLES REVEALED: E! News reports that Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum will star in Jon M. Chu’s Wicked movies as, Madam Morrible and The Wizard, respectively. They join previously announced cast members Cynthia Erivo, Araina Grande, Jonathan Bailey and Jonathan Slater.

REESE WITHERSPOON RETURNS TO TRACY FLICK ROLE: Reese Witherspoon is reprising the role of Tracy Flick. Paramount Pictures announced Thursday (December 8th) that the Election star will return 23 years after the original film to star in Tracy Flick Can’t Win. It is based on the Tom Perrota book by the same name.