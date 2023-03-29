Industry News: Jeremy Renner, Wes Anderson, Brad Pitt, And Ariana Madix

JEREMY RENNER SHARES HOW 10-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER AVA HAS “HEALED” HIM AFTER ACCIDENT: According to E! Online, Jeremy Renner took to social media to wish his 10-year-old daughter a happy birthday following his recovery from a serious snowplow accident three months ago. Part of his post read: “Your hugs and your love, have healed me so incredibly fast. I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you. I am your Father, I am your protector, and I am only yours. I love you, Daddy.”

WES ANDERSON’S STAR-STUDDED COMEDY ‘ASTEROID CITY’ IS ON ITS WAY TO THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL: According to Deadline, Wes Anderson’s comedy—Asteroid City—is on the roster for the Cannes Film Festival. The annual film festival held in the South of France happens in May and stars included in Anderson’s film include Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, and Margot Robbie. The film is set in an imaginary desert community in the mid-1990s and is planned to be released in the United States on June 16th.

BRAD PITT SELLS INCREDIBLE HOLLYWOOD HILLS COMPOUND FOR $39 MILLION: According to TMZ, Brad Pitt just sold his mansion in the Hollywood Hills for $39 million dollars. Pitt has owned the estates since 1994 and initially purchased the property for $1.7 million. The estate was built in 1910 by an oil executive and is also famously known as the home where Jimi Hendrix crafted his hit “May This Be Love.”

VANDERPUMP RULES’ STAR ARIANA MADIX TO APPEAR IN LIFETIME MOVIE: According to Page Six, “Vanderpump Rules” lead reality TV star—Ariana Madix—landed a lead role in a Lifetime movie. Deadline reported the movie entitled “Buying Back My Daughter,” is about a mother who finds out her daughter has been kidnapped by sex traffickers after signing up to be a sex worker online. The 37-year-old “Bravolebirty” will play the police officer assigned to the case. https://pagesix.com/2023/03/22/vanderpump-rules-star-ariana-madix-to-appear-in-lifetime-movie/